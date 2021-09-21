Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) is Bridge City Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Methode Electronics comprises 2.3% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 85.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.3% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.03. 799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,789. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.24. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $407,760.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,622,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

