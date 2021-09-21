MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 69,983 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

