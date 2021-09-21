Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,410 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.8% of Security National Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $294.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.38 and a 1-year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

