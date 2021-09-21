Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $188.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

