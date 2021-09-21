Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 690 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN opened at $309.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 114.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.92 and a 200 day moving average of $310.65. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.72 and a 52-week high of $338.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

