Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,200 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,092,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 104,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 112.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.