Millrace Asset Group Inc. Grows Position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,687 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in inTEST were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 66,459.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in inTEST by 67.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in inTEST by 23.1% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $129.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08. inTEST Co. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

