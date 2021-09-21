Millrace Asset Group Inc. Increases Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. SPX accounts for approximately 1.9% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in SPX were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in SPX by 5,353.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,025 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SPX by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 37.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,748 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in SPX by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPX by 4.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of SPX stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $53.88. 1,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million. Research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.