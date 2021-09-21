Millrace Asset Group Inc. Sells 3,900 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the second quarter worth $51,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.