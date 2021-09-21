MIR COIN (MIR) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $90,185.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MIR COIN has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00065060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00169883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00109238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.62 or 0.06698579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,895.39 or 0.99375641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

