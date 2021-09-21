Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock Position Lessened by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,354 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 359.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

