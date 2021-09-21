Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Watsco worth $91,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $274.96. 1,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,541. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.71.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.