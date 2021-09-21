Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 18,211 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,211 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Humana worth $74,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Humana by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Cowen started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.63.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $403.97. 10,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.59. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.