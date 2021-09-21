MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Head to Head Contrast

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

MiX Telematics pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Trend Micro pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. MiX Telematics pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trend Micro pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

36.9% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Trend Micro shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MiX Telematics and Trend Micro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiX Telematics $126.89 million 2.36 $14.60 million $0.53 23.30 Trend Micro $1.63 billion 4.87 $252.90 million $1.81 31.21

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than MiX Telematics. MiX Telematics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MiX Telematics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trend Micro has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MiX Telematics and Trend Micro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiX Telematics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Trend Micro 1 2 1 0 2.00

MiX Telematics currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.04%. Given MiX Telematics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Profitability

This table compares MiX Telematics and Trend Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiX Telematics 10.88% 11.10% 7.90% Trend Micro 15.57% 15.27% 7.74%

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport. The company was founded by Stefan Joselowitz in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro, Inc. engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices. The company was founded by Eva Chen, Steve Chang and Jenny Chang in August 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

