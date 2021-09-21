Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.77

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 74665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 629,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 135,756 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

