Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.77

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 74665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.
The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83.
Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)
Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.
