Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 23.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Moderna by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,075,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,098,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,435,720. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $423.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.14. The firm has a market cap of $170.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

