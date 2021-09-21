Monavale Price Tops $376.84 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $376.84 or 0.00911564 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Monavale has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $19,546.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00363378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000627 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000453 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,757 coins and its circulating supply is 8,855 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

