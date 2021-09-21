Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 67,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.