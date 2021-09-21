Monero Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $7.47 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $7.47 million and $7,753.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000923 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.46 or 0.00531847 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001438 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

