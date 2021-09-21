Montag & Caldwell LLC Acquires Shares of 3,845 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,845 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Splunk by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $147.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,244. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $222.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.38 and its 200 day moving average is $135.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

