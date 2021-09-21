Montag & Caldwell LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,991 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 82,951 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 2.4% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $81,394,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.28. The stock had a trading volume of 256,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,529. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day moving average is $114.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

