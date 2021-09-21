Montag & Caldwell LLC Raises Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 249,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.73. The stock had a trading volume of 39,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.44 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.97 and its 200 day moving average is $180.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

