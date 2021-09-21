Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 3,836 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter worth $8,030,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter worth $273,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 112.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after buying an additional 4,247,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 19.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 301,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 49,616 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.