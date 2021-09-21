Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 338 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $135.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day moving average of $137.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

