Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 16.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 3.58.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

