Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $237,000 Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 997,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 171,608 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 423,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 50,240 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 157,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 49,954 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,690,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 92,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87.

