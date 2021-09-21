Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $244,000 in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $253,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $204,000.

NYSE BUI opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

