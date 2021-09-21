Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,907 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,787.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

PGX opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

