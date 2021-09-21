MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

MOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

MOR traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.32. 22,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $32.53.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 23,165.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after buying an additional 770,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 73.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 138,433 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the period. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

