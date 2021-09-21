Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 141 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average is $100.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.