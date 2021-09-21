MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,619,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,165,000 after acquiring an additional 472,556 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,751,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,568,000 after purchasing an additional 550,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 59,499.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,092 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 487.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 847,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after buying an additional 702,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 783,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after buying an additional 230,841 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.82 and a beta of 4.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,154,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $109,204,912.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,400,121 shares of company stock valued at $152,864,689. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

