MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at $77,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.68.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

