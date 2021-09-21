MSD Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 21st (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

MSD Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 21st. MSD Acquisition had issued 50,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSDAU opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. MSD Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.