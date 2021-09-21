mStable USD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $88,495.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002387 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.55 million and $88,495.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,392.96 or 1.00041431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00080359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00056644 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007876 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001329 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000130 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

