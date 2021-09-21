NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at National Bankshares

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GRA. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

CVE GRA opened at C$5.10 on Friday. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$1.43 and a 12 month high of C$5.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a P/E ratio of -79.69.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

