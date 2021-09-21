Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.13. 9,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,372. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.98. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Natera will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 449 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $51,715.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,526.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $49,527.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,671 shares of company stock worth $26,369,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,745 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Natera by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at $10,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after buying an additional 315,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 42.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after buying an additional 691,703 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

