National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $120,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $109.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.66. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $79.49 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

