National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 507,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 894,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 273,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

