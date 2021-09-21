National Asset Management Inc. Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,315 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 17,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.30. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

