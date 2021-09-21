National Asset Management Inc. Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,941 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,335 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AG. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of AG opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

