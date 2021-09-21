National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 126,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

