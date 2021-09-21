National Asset Management Inc. Invests $712,000 in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $17,554,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 746.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 504.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $96.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.32.

