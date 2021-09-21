National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of National Beverage worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 76.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 12.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 91.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 152,949 shares during the period. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

