Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Short Interest Up 33.6% in August

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the August 15th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 316.1 days.

Nearmap stock remained flat at $$1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. Nearmap has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Nearmap Company Profile

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

