Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Price Target Raised to C$5.80 at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.10 to C$5.80 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NTTHF opened at $3.28 on Monday. Neo Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

Neo Lithium Company Profile

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

