Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Price Target Raised to C$5.80 at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.10 to C$5.80 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NTTHF opened at $3.28 on Monday. Neo Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.
Neo Lithium Company Profile
Further Reading: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.