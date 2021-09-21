Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Shares Sold by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,172 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5,883.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,493,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 1,468,741 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

