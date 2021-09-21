NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $27,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTES opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.99. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $34.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

NTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

