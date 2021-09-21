NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Short Interest Update

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Shares of NTES stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.91. 132,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,674. NetEase has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.99.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $34.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

