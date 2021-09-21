Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,557,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25,665 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,878,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Netflix by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $575.48. The company had a trading volume of 51,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $546.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

