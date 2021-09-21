Neutrino USD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.59 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $527.03 million and $10.59 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00066151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00172452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00110376 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.05 or 0.06884712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,789.12 or 0.99619400 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.50 or 0.00773551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 532,951,716 coins and its circulating supply is 532,951,132 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

